Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $574.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

