Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) vs. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Head to Head Analysis

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 49.52% 24.08% 21.86% Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A

52.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 12 0 2.75 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $162.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.24%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.48%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 10,143.20 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -18.12 Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -4.06

Cullinan Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Cullinan Oncology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

