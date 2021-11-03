Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.78% of Cummins worth $274,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $242.28 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.54). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

