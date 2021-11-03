Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS.

CMI stock traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, reaching $235.50. 41,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,154. Cummins has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

