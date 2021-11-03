CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of CURO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

