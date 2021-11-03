Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.52. 136,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

