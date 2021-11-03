Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $74,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

