CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

CVI stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 152.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

