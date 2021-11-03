CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
CVI stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 152.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
