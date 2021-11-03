CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $82.98. CVR Partners shares last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.04.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

