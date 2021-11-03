CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 405,587 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $911,223,000 after buying an additional 187,276 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 168,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

