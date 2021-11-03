Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider David Cragg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66.
Shares of CYTK opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.