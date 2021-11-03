Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider David Cragg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66.

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

