D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.