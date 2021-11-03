D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.
