Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares rose 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 78,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,429,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

DNMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of -0.45.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 640.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

