Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. 17,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,698. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 24.14%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.