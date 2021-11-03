Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Down 26.9% in October

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Shares of DQ traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,027. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.69.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.