Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAR opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

