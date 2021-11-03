Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daseke stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $589.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.10. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

