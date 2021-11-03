Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $168.98 and last traded at $168.22, with a volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total transaction of $2,377,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,840,518 shares of company stock worth $401,195,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -969.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

