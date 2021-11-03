Dave Girouard Sells 12,498 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00.

Upstart stock traded down $13.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,117. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

