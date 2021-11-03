David E. Simonelli Sells 3,594 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GLDD traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 287,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $973.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.71.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
