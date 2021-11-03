David E. Simonelli Sells 3,594 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GLDD traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 287,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $973.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 412.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 194,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

