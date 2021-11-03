Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 80,105 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 101.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWSN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

