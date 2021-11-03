DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,158.20 ($93.52).

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,226 ($81.34). 119,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,173.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,134.17. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,140 ($67.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

