DDKoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $950,610.82 and approximately $15,408.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00070547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009847 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007433 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005620 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003098 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

