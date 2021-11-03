Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCRN. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCRN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

