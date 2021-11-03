Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David E. Lafitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $210,715.00.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $395.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.73. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

