DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and $1.87 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00085277 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.