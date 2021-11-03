Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DFMTF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
Defense Metals Company Profile
