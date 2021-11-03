Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DFMTF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.