Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 364,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,534.53% and a negative return on equity of 166.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

