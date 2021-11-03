Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.80 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63). 1,825,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,511,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.57).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 393 ($5.13) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.