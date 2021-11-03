Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$114 million.Delta Apparel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.810-$2.840 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.73. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

