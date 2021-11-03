Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

DEN stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $89.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $116,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

