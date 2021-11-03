Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.09

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.09 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 11600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Denbury by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

