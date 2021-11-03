Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.62

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

