Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton Sells 20,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

