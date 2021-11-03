Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NI were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of NI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NODK stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $425.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.29. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.13%.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

