Deutsche Bank AG Has $124,000 Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Orange were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.32.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

