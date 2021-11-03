Deutsche Bank AG Has $89,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after buying an additional 142,843 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,300,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,351,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,945,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

