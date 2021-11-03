Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $114,000 Investment in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $1,912,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $1,965,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 154.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $285.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

