Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 21,304 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 167.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 355,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMI stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

