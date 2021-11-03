Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,518 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,404,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,271,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,248,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,315,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

