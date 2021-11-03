Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,329 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $5,343,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $68.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

