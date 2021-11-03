Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.38 ($19.27) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.35.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

