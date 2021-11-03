Dev Protocol Price Hits $3.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $83,079.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00004751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00481712 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

