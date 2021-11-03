Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,017,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

