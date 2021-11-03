DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 1,805,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -0.33. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DHT by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DHT by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 73,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.