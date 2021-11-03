Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.65 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.440 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. 3,045,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 149.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

