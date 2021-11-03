Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 41,421 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14,102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 151,318 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTS opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

