Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,771 Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StarTek were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 95,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. StarTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

