Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at $135,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

