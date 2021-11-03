Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 35.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Fluidigm by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.